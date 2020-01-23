Evaluating Shanghai Disneyland's reopening
Analysts say the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland on Monday went as smoothly as to be expected. There was limited capacity and added measures were put in place to improve safety. Disney will be allowing 5,000 additional park guests each day this week.

US says Chinese military was behind Equifax breach
Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday.

Terror group in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting
Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at Naval Air Station Pensacola when he opened fire inside a classroom at the base on Dec. 6, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies before one of the deputies killed him. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, released a video claiming the attack.

Earthquakes rock Caribbean
UCF Geology Professor Joseph Donoghue said the recent earthquakes in the Caribbean and the quakes in Puerto Rico over the last month are near a "left-lateral" strike slip fault, which means the North American and Caribbean plates meet slide against each other.