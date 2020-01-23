Russia, Iran obtain voter registration data
Officials at the U.S Department of Justice say foreign actors have worked to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.
World health leaders say COVID-19 vaccine may come mid-2021
The World Health Organization says an effective coronavirus vaccine will most likely not be available until spring of next year.
New video of massive explosion in Beruit
New video is emerging of the deadly explosion in Beruit, Lebanon.
More than 15 million people have COVID-19 around the world, according to Johns Hopkins
As case counts surge across the world, organizations are racing to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Hong Kong Disneyland to close again due to rise in coronavirus cases
Disney is temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland once more due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
World Health Organization addresses COVID-19 criticism
The World Health Organization held a virtual meeting to address criticism it mishandled the spread of the coronavirus.
Evaluating Shanghai Disneyland's reopening
Analysts say the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland on Monday went as smoothly as to be expected. There was limited capacity and added measures were put in place to improve safety. Disney will be allowing 5,000 additional park guests each day this week.
PHOTOS: Shanghai Disneyland reopens with social distancing in lines, limited capacity, new safety protocols
FOX 35 Orlando has assembled a gallery of photos from the opening of Shanghai Disneyland.
Shanghai Disneyland officially reopens, could serve as a model for Walt Disney World's reopening, expert says
"There's a huge pressure on Disney at this point because they don’t have the roadmap from anyone else, this is Disney’s task to come up with the plan, not just for itself, for its own theme parks but for the whole rest of the industry," a theme park expert told FOX 35 Orlando.
Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland's reopening dates sell out immediately
Passes for both Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12, sold out “almost instantly,” a report says.
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen May 11 with controlled capacity
Officials for the park say that they took their first “measured steps towards reopening” in early March.
Asia's 'murder hornet' lands in US for first time
The “murder hornets,” as the aggressive insects are known, can wipe out bee colonies within hours and have stingers long and powerful enough to puncture beekeeping suits, a report says.
More than 1 million people have recovered globally from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data
As of April 30, there were more than 1 million people globally who had recovered after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.
'No evidence' that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: W.H.O.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.
US says Chinese military was behind Equifax breach
Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday.
Terror group in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting
Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at Naval Air Station Pensacola when he opened fire inside a classroom at the base on Dec. 6, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies before one of the deputies killed him. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, released a video claiming the attack.
Latest coronavirus prompts global warning by WHO
The latest conronavirus has prompted a warning by the World Health Organization calling it a "global emergency." There is now the first human-to-human transfer of the virus in the United State.
Earthquakes rock Caribbean
UCF Geology Professor Joseph Donoghue said the recent earthquakes in the Caribbean and the quakes in Puerto Rico over the last month are near a "left-lateral" strike slip fault, which means the North American and Caribbean plates meet slide against each other.
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday. Witnesses reported strong shaking but there was no immediate word of casualties or heavy damage.
3 American firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires
Three American firefighters died in a water tanker plane crash Thursday while battling wildfires in Australia, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed.