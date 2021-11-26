Cold fronts usher in chilly air to Florida, prompting freeze warnings and frost advisories

After a delightful Thanksgiving Day in Central Florida, local weather looked pretty good on Friday, but a cold front is closing in on the region from the northwest.

This system has ushered in increased clouds and a few sprinkles. Tonight, the front will glide through injecting the area with some chilly temperatures. In fact, Florida will see some of its first Freeze Warnings of the season. A Frost Advisory has also been issued for our northern counties in the FOX 51 viewing area.

Wake-up weather on Saturday morning will bring lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs Saturday rebound into the mid-upper 60s.

A second front will move through on Sunday evening. This system looks dry as well with only sprinkles expected.

Another shot of cool air will come in behind front number two, keeping very nice weather in play for much of next week.

The next big surge of rain potential will occur as we head into early December.

Many of the reliable models are indicating an increase in rain chances and possibly another shot of very chilly air.

Stay tuned!

