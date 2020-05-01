A long stretch of dry weather: First week of May in Central Florida

article

After a cool start in the upper 50s, temperatures will climb to just above 80 degrees across Central Florida on Friday.

The normal or average temperature for May 1 in Orlando is 85 degrees, according to climate records.

The Orlando International Airport measured .60" of rain on Thursday, after a cold front swept over the state.

| DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP |

Dry air has filtered in behind that front, which means humidity will be down and skies will be clear and sunny.

Advertisement

RELATED: 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be one of the ‘most active on record,’ expert says

High pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will move east toward Florida, keeping a stable air mass over the state.

This means dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with low 90s sticking around through next week.