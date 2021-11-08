Another cold front? Cooler air is on the way to Florida once again

As we look ahead this week, we see the emergence of another cold front.

The storm that moved through late last week is well northeast of Florida but is still calling the shots in terms of local weather. Northerly winds on the backside of the Atlantic storm continue to usher in gusty conditions and a very dry air mass.

Sunshine prevails for most of the wee with highs locked into the low-to-mid 70s. Skies will remain rain-free as well.

The outdoor comfort index on a scale from 1 to 10 hovers around a "9." Increased rain chances come on Thursday into Friday.

Atlantic coastal waters remain quite hazardous with local seas in excess of 10 feet. Small craft advisory flags are flying high and are not expected to come down until about midweek as seas stay elevated.

The beaches also have some hazards you need to know about. A high surf advisory, high rip current risk, and coastal flood threats during the high tide cycles are all issues as we kick off this new week. High tides this week will occur during the late mornings and late evening time frames.

The next cold front slides through later this week. Most models bring this system through late Friday into Saturday morning.

While the atmosphere doesn't look stormy during this time, do expect at least a few scattered showers as the front moves through.

Cooling will commence behind the front with highs tumbling back into the 60s come next Sunday.

We'll be tracking all of the changes so stay tuned to the FOX 35 Storm Team.