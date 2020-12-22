Arctic air pushing into Central Florida on Christmas Day

A major shot of cold air is coming to Central Florida on Christmas Day.

An arctic cold front will slide over the state on Thursday, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the viewing area before the chilly air arrives.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the mid-and-upper 70s ahead of the front.

Expect temperatures around 76 degrees in Orlando on Thursday, with a rising rain chance, mainly after 12:00 PM.

Advertisement

Overnight Thursday, temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s.

On Christmas Day, expect high temperatures around 54 degrees, which is nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

The cold air will stick around, with even lower wake-up temperatures by Saturday morning, (around 34 degrees in Orlando).

We'll return back to the low 70s by Monday afternoon.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.