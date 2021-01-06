Below normal temperatures for Central Florida to continue

After a cold start to this Wednesday morning, Central Florida temps will warm nicely but will still remain below normal for early a January.

Full sunshine is on tap in all locations with only a modest increase in cloud cover during the back end of the day. Highs all across the area will settle between 65-70 degrees.

Weather changes are in full swing by late tonight as cloud cover continues streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

This increase is in response to a strong, approaching cold front. The front could bring a few showers into the area very late Thursday night into the wee early hours of Friday. Storms are not expected, just a few passing showers, rain amounts will remain light.

Behind the front, temps will gradually drop off on Friday with highs in the 60s and a fresh Northerly breeze.

Late Friday into Saturday, a chilly airmass will stream into the Sunshine State and you'll feel it for sure! Do yourself a favor and leave the winter clothes out and ready to go.

Despite full weekend sun, highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Lows through the weekend and beyond will settle into the widespread 30s and 40s, perhaps some patchy frost for the inland counties.

