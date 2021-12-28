Central Florida's first cold front of 2022 incoming: Timeline

A cold front will slide over the state of Florida on Sunday, bringing a nice cool down for the first work week of 2022.

Before that, temperatures will warm to near-record values on New Year's Day. Expect 84 degrees in Orlando, with highs near 80 along the coast on January 1.

The rain chance will rise Sunday into Monday, with isolated-to-scattered showers possible through Monday morning.

Behind the front, afternoon high temperatures will warm to the 60s, which is below-average for this time of year.

