Christmas cold blast coming for Central Florida; 20s and 30s this weekend

A strong cold front is on the way and will target Central Florida later today and tonight.

In advance of the front, Southerly winds will raise the temps, close to 80 or even above 80 in some communities! That Southerly breeze will only increase through the day with moisture also increasing.

Rain chances will rise mainly from late afternoon through the evening hours. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main issues with the front as it passes through Central Florida.

Rain will begin to ease around 12 a.m. Christmas morning with cold air following very close behind.

RELATED: Watch out! Florida forecasters warn of falling iguanas on Christmas

Advertisement

There could be a few strong storms as the veil of rain moves through the area. A "MARGINAL RISK" for some damaging wind gusts will accompany the line of weather. FOX 35 News will be live tracking the system as it advances across the Peninsula.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with temps by Christmas morning in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder!

Christmas day looks quite chilly. Highs will struggle to head into the 50s, factor in the wind and it will feel more like the 40s despite full and bright sunshine!

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Saturday morning will offer up the coldest temps over the next 72 hours. Freezing conditions look likely with widespread frost over the interior and patchy frost along the coastal area.

Freeze watches are up for many of the counties in the viewing area, upgrading to freeze warnings possibly by tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.