Cold front arrives in Central Florida: Some of lowest temperatures this season expected

It is all about the cooler and drier air across Central Florida on Sunday.

Wake-up temperatures were in the low 50s across the interior and mid-40s in the northern parts of Central Florida.

These numbers are down 10 to nearly 20 degrees from just 24 hours ago.

A cold front swept through the peninsula on Saturday, making the winds shift out of the north-northwest. Clear skies will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

All eyes are on Sunday night’s lows. These will be some of the coldest temperatures felt in Central Florida this season.

Gainesville to Ocala will drop as low as 41 degrees and Downtown Orlando will hit 50 degrees. Don't forget to pack a jacket as you head out the door on Monday morning.

Looking ahead to the ‘Next Big Thing,’ rain chances will be reintroduced to the forecast on Thursday. We will see a chance for shower activity Thursday through at least Saturday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will monitor conditions closely. For now, enjoy the cooler air and dry skies.

