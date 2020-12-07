Cold front pushing through, bringing the 30s and 40s back to Florida

Keep those blankets and jackets out! It's getting colder.

Central Florida woke up to rain on Monday morning, as an associated cold front is pushing over the state. Behind the front is dry air and a blast of cold temperatures.

Monday will be breezy with highs in the 60s. Showers will dissipate into the afternoon.

Monday night through will see lows in the 30s and 40s.

These temperatures will last into the week, with the coldest day being Wednesday morning. Skies will be clear through the rest of the week following the front.

