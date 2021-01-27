Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s this week

A cold front will slide over the state on Wednesday, bringing much colder air to Central Florida.

After dense fog and low clouds, expect another warm afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low-80s.

There's a slight chance for showers ahead of the cold front, mainly north of Orlando metro.

Much colder and drier air will advect across East Central Florida overnight.

Expect mostly clear skies and gusty northerly winds on Thursday, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

By Friday morning, temperatures will drop to the mid-and-upper 30s north and west of I-4, to around 45 in Orlando.

High pressure will build into the region, keeping sunshine and blue skies around through the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, highs will be back in the 70s with mostly sunny and dry conditions across Central Florida.

