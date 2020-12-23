Coldest Christmas since 1995 in store for Central Florida

The Christmas weather outlook for Central Florida starts with a warm day on Christmas Eve.

Gusty winds will develop from the South in advance of a strong cold front. Expect highs Thursday afternoon around 80 degrees with increasing clouds. Rain chances are not expected until later in the day and mainly after 3 pm or so.

Current forecast models show the line of showers and storms developing out ahead of the front. Rain chances will rise first for the Northwest Counties closer to the Gulf of Mexico, spreading Southeast closer to Orlando by late afternoon, early evening.

There could be a few strong storms buried within the line of rain moving through. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the Florida Peninsula with a "MARGINAL RISK" of severe storms during the afternoon and evening.

Main threats with this line could be a few damaging wind gusts in excess of 50mph and perhaps an isolated rotating storm. We'll be live tracking in the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER through the whole event.

Rain will ease late evening through the wee early morning hours on Christmas.

Cold air will move in directly behind the departing storm system. Temperatures will drop quickly, falling into the 30s and 40s across the area.

Winds will stay elevated so do account for that as wind chill factor brings impacts to most areas.

Christmas day looks quite chilly! Despite full sunshine, highs will be stuck in the low-mid 50s. Breezes will be up all day as well making it feel more like the 40s all day.

Turning the corner into Saturday morning, it's going to be cold! Widespread 20s and 30s across the Peninsula.

Expect frost away from the immediate coast but, do monitor the latest forecast because that could change. Freeze warnings look likely for many areas early Saturday morning so make sure to tend to any tender plants, bring in the outdoor pets and please be very careful with space heaters in the home.

