Coldest temperatures of the season move into Central Florida, prompt freeze watches, warnings

The coldest air of the season will be felt tonight.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-to-upper-30s across East Central Florida and the 20s will be felt in North Central Florida.

Morning frost will be likely across much of the viewing area.

Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation and bring your pets inside.

There is Freeze Warning in inland Volusia, Lake and Sumter Counties, a Freeze Watch to our north, and a Frost Advisory across the Orlando metro area.

The "Next Big Thing" is a low-pressure system moving across the Florida peninsula on Tuesday.

We will see an increase in shower activity with a few thunderstorms possible.

As for now, the thunderstorm activity will stay in South Florida.

This is something the FOX 35 Storm Team will be watching and tracking for you very closely.

If anything changes, we will be the first to let you know.

