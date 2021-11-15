Cool temperatures continue in Central Florida but when will the 80s return?

Central Florida can expect a calm weather day this Monday.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezes will set up from the north this afternoon. Clouds will be scarce and the sunshine will be out in full force. Humidity will be pretty much absent and that will make for a rather comfy day.

If you're heading to the theme parks, you have picked a mighty fine day.

On Monday night, skies are clear and chilly overnight temperatures are expected again. The 40s and 50s will reign supreme so make sure you've got a jacket handy if you are heading out.

By Wednesday, Central Florida will warm back up, hitting the 80s once again.

Looking longer range, it appears that energy from the Gulf of Mexico will trickle in on Thursday as a front approaches. This front doesn't look all that cool as it passes by but moisture will be around. So, rain chances will come up just a bit on Thursday.

Central Florida is also expecting an increase in ocean breezes during this time, which will likely impact boating conditions next weekend.

