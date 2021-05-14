Dangerous beach and boating conditions through the weekend

With a front to the south and high-pressure building along the mid-Atlantic coastline, expect breezy conditions across Central Florida.

North to northeast winds will increase to 15-25 mph along the coast, and 15-20 mph inland.

As winds veer onshore through the afternoon, an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible.

At the beach, breezy winds will produce rough surf and a strong longshore current.

There is also a moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents.

The persistent onshore wind flow will be in place through the weekend, so be sure to swim next to an open lifeguard stand.

Expect low 80s for afternoon high temperatures.

On Saturday, there will be a brief increase in low-level moisture, leading to isolated to scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will remain dry.

Maximum temperatures will remain below climatological averages, with low to mid-80s areawide.

