Dense fog invades Central Florida on Monday, prompting advisory

It's a foggy start to the last week of December.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 10:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties:

Alachua

Marion

Sumter

Northern Lake

Volusia

Flagler

Levy

Gilchrist

Dixie

Visibility of a quarter mile or less is expected, so give yourself extra time on the road.

Once the fog lifts, expect sunny skies and warm afternoon high temperatures.

Orlando will hit 80 degrees again on Monday, with coastal communities reaching the upper 70s.

The warming trend will continue, with 84 degrees expected on Thursday and Friday.

The "normal" or average high this time of year is 72 degrees.

High pressure means dry skies through New Year's Eve, with long-range forecasts showing rain by Jan. 2, 2022.

