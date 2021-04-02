Easter Bunny to bring cool, breezy weekend to Central Florida

What a difference a day has made in our Central Florida weather!

Early morning temperatures on Friday are down in the 30s and 40s. While the sun is on our side today, add in some very gusty winds and you've got the ingredients for a chilly start to the weekend.

If all of this chill isn't your cup of tea, know that a big warming trend will be underway by next week.

Highs today are stuck in the 60s. Sunny skies and windy conditions can be expected all across the viewing area.

The coolest readings can be found over the Northern areas with Gainesville struggling to hit 62 this afternoon. Palm Coast may not even get to 60! Again, factor in the gusty breezes and things will certainly feel a lot cooler out of the sunshine.

Tonight, clear skies will be the general rule. A few clouds might come in off the Atlantic in the coastal counties -- otherwise we're clear and cold.

Ocean breezes will keep the Brevard barrier islands a little closer to the upper 50s. As you head inland though, temperatures will be falling off with 30s and 40s common late tonight into Saturday morning. Breezes will ease up a bit tonight as well.

There's a frost advisory as well for North Florida.

Dixie, Gilchrist, Alachua and Western Putnam counties should be on guard from 4 -9 a.m. Saturday morning. Cover any tender plants in the garden, bring in outdoor potted plants and don't forget about any outdoor pets!

Easter Sunday looks beautiful!

Expect another cool morning and have a jacket on if you're heading to sunrise mass services. Highs will rebound into the lower-mid 70s for the afternoon. Skies will trend mostly sunny and breezes will much lighter. Have a great holiday weekend!

