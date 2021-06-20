Father's Day Forecast: High heat, some showers expected

Happy Father's Day to all of the dads!

If you have any outdoor plans this afternoon, here's a friendly reminder to stay hydrated.

It will be hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low-90s across the interior, with Heat Index readings as high as 101° to 103°.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Light showers are moving across the region this morning, all thanks to tropical moisture from Tropical Depression Claudette.

These showers move northeast through the mid-morning hours. By the afternoon, the west coast sea breeze gets active, and we could see some isolated storms across the interior. They could bring brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Have a great Father's Day and first day of summer!

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.