Expand / Collapse search

First day of winter brings stormy conditions to Central Florida

By FOX 35 Storm Team
Published 
Updated December 21, 2021 12:39PM
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando
4aea8d96-dry air article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The first official day of winter kicked off with stormy weather across Central Florida. Our FOX 35 Weather Alert Day has since expired.

While showers are still possible for the remainder of the day, severe weather is not. 

Now, Central Florida can look forward to the arrival of some chilly, dry air that is sure to put you in a holiday mood! The lowest of the low temps coming in behind the departing storm will occur on Thursday morning. 

Temperatures in the 40s can be expected at almost all Central Florida locations. 

FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck tracks rainy road conditions

The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck hit the wet roads on Tuesday ahead of potential severe storms in Central Florida.

Skies will be clear, sunshine dominating. The measure of moisture in the air will also take a sharp dive. Dew points will fall to very low levels, making for a great run of weather all the way through the Christmas holiday. 

future-dewpoints.jpg
thursday-chill.jpg
659170dd-5.jpg

RELATED: FOX 35 Storm Team Storm Tracker Radar: The next generation is here

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar: See the installation

The FOX 35 Storm Team has upgraded its Storm Tracker Radar with next-generation technology to keep you and your family safe from severe storms. Watch video of its installation.

While the temperature trend for Christmas is one that will feature very warm weather, conditions will remain comfy overall, the local skies will retain plentiful sunshine.

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for the latest forecast at your fingertips.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. 