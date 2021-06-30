Forecasters give tropical wave 90-percent chance of developing

article

We've got our eyes on the Tropical Atlantic this Wednesday.

A tropical wave now has a 90-percent chance of becoming our next named storm.

In an update, the National Hurricane Center says showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad low pressure area and tropical wave located about 1300 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands have become better organized since yesterday.

"However, recent satellite wind data indicates that the disturbance does not have a well-defined circulation. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for continued development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph."

If the system does develop further into a tropical storm, it would be named Elsa.

As for the other system in the tropics, the NHC says the tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles has become less organized and significant development is no longer expected while it moves quickly westward across the Caribbean Sea.

While things can certainly change and they will, it's important to stay updated on the latest happenings in the tropics. This should also serve as a reminder to review your storm plans for you and your family.

