Forecasters watching tropical wave that has a medium chance to develop

Expect a hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will park in the 80s along the beaches, warmer and near 90 as you work West of I-95. Rain chances will begin around the coastal areas early today with emphasis shifting inland this afternoon.

Looks like stormy conditions for many inland areas this afternoon with most forecast models honing in on the 1-2 p.m. time frame for active skies.

Cloud to ground lightning and very heavy rainfall look to be the main hazards today. Storms will push over to the West side of the state by this evening, fading away late tonight.

All of this moisture is tropical based, originating South of Cuba and funneling North into the Florida Peninsula. This will create a heavy rainfall hazard each afternoon from today through the July 4th holiday weekend.

Forecast modeling continues to suggest rain development West of I-95 over the coming afternoons. Once we get into the weekend, a pattern shift will be underway again.

This will change where the rain develops and where it ends each day. Forecast modeling is currently suggesting development over the Southwest side of the State, exiting across the Atlantic beaches. Something to consider if you have beach plans for the holiday weekend.

We're now tracking 2 areas of tropical concern over the Tropical Atlantic.

The lead wave has a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days. This feature looks to track into the islands by this weekend. Most models don't develop this wave – we will track it regardless. The new Invest 97L wave has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

"97L is an interesting feature according to some of the longer range models. For now, we will continue to track both systems and as conditions change we will keep all up to date and well informed!" says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

If another system develops further, it would be named Elsa, the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on the tropics.