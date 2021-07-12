FOX 35 Storm Alert Day remains in effect with severe weather possible through early evening hours

Monday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day for much of Central Florida.

Residents should pay close attention to the weather Monday, through the early evening hours.

There is a "slight risk" of severe weather, meaning the threat of severe storms is rising. In fact, the area under the most potent risk has expanded through Orlando, instead of just western Central Florida as reported earlier this morning.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has deemed the severe storm outlook a "2" on our threat level scale.

The eastern areas in green indicate a ‘marginal’ risk. While there's an opportunity to see strong storms in the marginal risk area, it appears the threat will be a bit more isolated compared to areas out west.

Damaging winds, wet microbursts, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main threats on Monday.

Quite a bit of weather energy will roll through Florida on Monday and Tuesday.

For example, an upper-level, low-pressure center will rotate through the Bahamas Monday and right on top of Florida. This feature will be the main driver of strong storms. Its arrival will coincide with the hottest temperatures of the day and developing sea breeze patterns. This will make for the perfect recipe to fire off stronger storms.

In addition, a tropical wave will move through the islands located southeast of Florida Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The wave will drag in quite a bit of tropical moisture as the northern edge of the wave moves across Central Florida.

This means higher rain chances on Tuesday, around the 70 to 80 percent mark. Showers could begin before lunchtime Tuesday – something to consider for those with outdoor plans.

If you happen to be heading out to the theme parks or really anywhere around Central Florida, stay weather aware and keep both eyes to the skies.

Shower and storms will be brewing up as mentioned for the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Monday will trend quite hot and humidity high. Expect inland highs near 90 or higher. Coastal spots will see the 80s as the sea breeze keeps temps down just a bit.

