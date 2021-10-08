FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: 'Marginal' risk of severe weather possible

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team declared Friday a Storm Alert Day.

A cold front will push through Central Florida on Friday producing numerous storms.

Any storms over Central Florida have the potential for damaging wind gusts past 55 mph and small hail in addition to torrential rains, which may result in spotty flash flooding, plus frequent dangerous lightning.

A few storms near the coast may produce waterspouts or even land-based tornadoes, especially along and inside of I-95 in Volusia and Brevard Counties.

At this time, our region is not under any official watches or warnings, but a storm could become "severe" Friday evening with very little notice.

The FOX 35 Storm Alert Day will expire Friday night at around 11 p.m. after the highest threat has passed.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said to be prepared for lightning delays at high school football games.

The region in dark green is "marginal risk," which would be the area most likely to experience the worst weather.

