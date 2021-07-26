FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: System approaching northeastern Florida, will move inland and bring rain

Monday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

A system called Invest 90L is approaching the far northeastern coast of Florida.

FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologists said there could be the possibility of heavy bands of rain from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression but that is unlikely, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

They said the system will move northwest on Monday near the Florida-Georgia line, then drift inland.

This system is expected to produce numerous showers and thunderstorms in areas throughout Florida.

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, the main threats from this system will be an increased risk of flooding as the system moves slowly over Florida and brief gusty winds, plus lightning.

Impacts from the system will last late into the evening before dissipating around midnight, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

