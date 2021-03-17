FOX 35 Storm Alert Day Thursday: Severe storms, hail possible in Central Florida

Thursday is expected to bring potentially severe storms to Central Florida, which is why we are declaring it a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

There is a slight risk for severe storms in North Central Florida, and a marginal risk in East Central Florida.

A cold front and its associated storms will remain to the north. A significant tornado outbreak in the South was expected to continue with numerous strong, potentially violent tornadoes likely to impact the region into Thursday. A Tornado Watch was issued for Dixie County until 1 p.m.

The biggest threats tonight will be damaging winds gusts (in excess of 40 mph), heavy rain and the chance for hail. The risk for tornadoes tonight is very low.

A major low-pressure system has brought severe weather across the deep south last night, and this system will drag a cold front across the peninsula.

The timing on this front will arrive near Gainesville around 5 p.m., then make its way toward the Orlando metro at 9 p.m., and finally push offshore into the early morning hours on Friday.

Ahead of this front, we have a very warm day ahead. Highs across the viewing area will reach the upper-80s, if not 90 degrees. This brings the chance for record-breaking temperatures in Sanford, Leesburg, and, even Orlando.

With the very dry conditions today, and the heat, there is a Red Flag Warning from 2-7 p.m. Make sure to stay weather aware tonight and download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to get any weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be watching conditions closely all day long.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest details.