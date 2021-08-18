Grace strengthens into 2nd hurricane of the season, NHC says

Hurricane Grace has formed, marking the second hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

In addition, Tropical Storm Henri could become a hurricane by the weekend too.

HURRICANE GRACE

Grace has officially strengthened into a hurricane while moving west of the Cayman Islands on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the hurricane is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 storm. It is expected to strengthen even more.

They said that Grace is moving away from the Cayman Islands. It is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico early Thursday, moving into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri continues to move westward in the Atlantic.

The NHC said that Henri is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecasted through Thursday but the storm could still become a hurricane by the weekend.

Henri is not currently expected to impact land.

