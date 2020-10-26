Halloween expected to be cool, breezy as series of fronts move in

Halloween night will be cool and breezy as a series of fronts move into the state.

Much of the week approaching Halloween will be warm but by Saturday and Sunday, FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King expects temperatures to drop some due to a series of fronts.

The fronts will dig into the western side of the state. A Euro Model forecast shows a front slipping through by Friday, with some showers tied to it. Then, there will be another front right behind and it will arrive by Monday or Tuesday.

On Halloween night, temperatures will be cooler than throughout the week, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 70s. By 5 p.m., it will be 77 degrees. Then, by 8 p.m., 73 degrees. And finally, by 10 p.m., it will near 72 degrees.

The air during all this will be breezy, with winds subsiding overnight. It will fall into the 60s overnight and into Sunday.

“I don’t think you’ll be sweating behind your gear and costumes this year at all,” FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said.

