Heat, humidity and downpours heading into the weekend

Well, it's that time of year, right? Hot, humid and the obligatory afternoon downpours.

Status quo weather remains in play for Central Florida this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temps are sizzling hot in the low-mid 90s, rain chances fire up mainly after 2-3pm this afternoon. The Atlantic sea breeze will be a factor in the rain development during this time.

High levels of seasonal humidity will push the heat index or "feels like" temps into the 100°+ mark and this will be the case through the weekend.

A good sunscreen and hydration will be necessities if you have outdoor plans across the area. Taking breaks in the air conditioning or jumping into a cool pool will serve you well in the high heat.

If your plans take you to the theme parks, the heat will be high, storm risk following close behind.

While a few showers will be possible around 12 p.m., the vast majority of rain potential will be during the mid-late afternoon hours. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes will remain the primary hazards.

Current forecast models show rain popping up after 2 p.m. as the Atlantic sea breeze moves inland.

By 4-5 p.m., skies continue to trend much more active with storms spreading out across the area.

This evening remains active with storms favoring the Eastern side of the Peninsula. This is a tell-tale sign of a weekend rainfall pattern change as winds shift off the Atlantic.

Expect Saturday and Sunday to remain similar. Hot and humid with p.m. storms on the horizon!

