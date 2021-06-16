Hot, sticky, rainy: Storm chances rise for Central Florida

Central Florida will see another day of hot and wet weather on Wednesday.

Rainfall will begin across the northern counties this morning according to the latest forecast models.

By early afternoon, areas of heavy rainfall, some producing lots of lightning, will begin to move south closer to Orange, Seminole, North Brevard and Southern Volusia Counties.

By late afternoon, weather energy unloads on areas South of the Cape, closer to 5-6 p.m.

Light surface winds and plenty of atmospheric moisture could set the stage for waterspout development this afternoon, especially South of the Cape. Boaters and beachgoers should stay weather aware along the intracoastal and beach front during this time.

