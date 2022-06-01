Hurricane Safety 101: What to have in your emergency disaster supply kit

article

Do you have an emergency kit prepared should a disaster strike? If not, you should!

Generally, it's recommended to have at least three days worth of essentials for every person in your family – medications, water, nonperishable food, and ways to keep cell phones charged – should the power be out that long or you're asked to shelter in place.

NOAA and FEMA (Ready.gov) have various suggestions of what should be included in a home disaster kit. You can download a sheet, here. Here are some of their suggestions:

Non-perishable food items to last each person in the family for at least three days

At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days

Cash (banks and ATMs may not be open or available)

Clothing – rain gear/sturdy shoes

Battery-powered or hand crank radio

Flashlights

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

First aid kit

Batteries

Manual can opener

Blankets, pillows, etc.

Personal hygiene items and toiletries

Whistle

Keys

Local maps

Items for babies (if applicable)

Toys, books or games

Pet care items and proper identification and records (if applicable)

Important documents, such as insurance papers, wills, birth and marriage certificates, social security cards, and passports, should be kept in fire and waterproof containers. The CDC also recommends people have medications and items to prevent the spread of influenza and coronavirus, such as masks, pain relievers and other medications.