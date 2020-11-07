Eta expected to regain hurricane strength before reaching Florida

As Tropical Storm Eta moves over Cuba, parts of Central Florida remain in its projected path. Impacts of the storm, like gusty winds and heavy rain, are already starting to arrive.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Tropical Storm Eta is currently moving over Cuba. It is moving over the island at 14 mph. It is expected to move westward and then north, towards the Florida Straits on Sunday. It will then hit the Florida Keys by Sunday night or early Monday, following into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday or Tuesday.

They said it is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Eta is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours and could become a hurricane before it reaches Florida.

There will be no direct impact to Central Florida until late next week or potentially next week, FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro explains. However, the region is already starting to experience some gusty winds and rainfall. This will pick up as we enter Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 70 mph winds and two to three inches of rainfall are possible in Central Florida, with gustier winds and up to 10 inches of rain possible south of us.

Dangerous storm surges, flash floods, and strong winds are possible in Florida, the NHC says. Out of an abundance of caution, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the following counties: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Storm Surge Watch:

Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

Hurricane Watch:

Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

Tropical Storm Warning:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence

Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Englewood including Florida Bay

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

Tropical Storm Watch:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Florida coast from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island. Type of media: Image b727752a-advisories Type of media: Image 29457d88-rain Type of media: Image wind field

Tropical Storm Eta has left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America so far. Eta breached Cuba even as searchers in Guatemala were still digging for people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide. Authorities say 15 people are confirmed dead and at least 109 are missing in Guatemala, many of them in the landslide in San Cristobal Verapaz.

Eta was once a Category 4 hurricane, and authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying the damages following days of torrential rains during the week. In Guatemala, search teams first had to overcome multiple landslides and deep mud just to reach the site where officials have estimated some 150 homes were devastated.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends on November 30th.

