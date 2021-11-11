Incoming cold front to drop temperatures into 40s, 50s this weekend

A surface low pressure will drag a cold front across Florida on Friday, ushering in a period of below-average temperatures.

Ahead of the front, expect showers and isolated storms.

The rain chance on Veterans Day will hold between 40 to 50 percent, with slightly lower rain odds on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain seasonal, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

The colder air will push into Central Florida by Sunday morning, with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will also be cooler than average, topping off around 69 degrees.

The average or "normal" temperature in Orlando this time of year is 79 degrees.

After the weekend fronts, high pressure will build into the area, eliminating the chance for rain and bringing full sunshine and blue skies.

Expect increasing onshore winds and less humid conditions.

