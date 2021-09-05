Labor Day Forecast: Heat and temperature outlook for the weekend

Happy Labor Day weekend, Central Florida. We have a hot long weekend ahead.

Afternoon highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid-90s across the interior and upper-80s along the coast. If you were planning on heading to the beach this weekend, pack plenty of water and sunscreen, the UV Index will be very high.

There is also a moderate risk for rip currents, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

As for rain chances, they stay low for cities north of the I-4 corridor. We will see showers and storms move mainly west to east across the peninsula. The west coast and east coast sea breezes will collide south of Orlando Sunday evening across Osceola and Brevard Counties.

You can expect brief heavy rain, frequent lighting, and gusty winds. In addition, if you have any BBQs planned on Labor Day, you may need an umbrella in the evening hours. Rain chances on Sunday stay at 30 percent and increase to 40 percent on Monday.

