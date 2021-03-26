Lather on the sunscreen! Near-record heat possible this weekend

Looks like the area of high pressure has one mission: controlling Central Florida weather this weekend!

Both Saturday and Sunday will see the hot streak continue. On average, most interior locations should make it to 91 degrees.

Factor in the slight rise in humidity and dew point temps and you're talking about a "feels like" temp scenario in the mid-90s through Sunday.

It's important to slather on a good sunscreen, stay hydrated and if possible visit the a/c if you can. If you've got beach plans, that may very well be the place to be this weekend!

We're still monitoring the threat of severe storms across the Southern U.S. this weekend. Saturday will feature yet another burst of possible strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds and large hail. Areas around Memphis over to Little Rock could see some of the stronger storms.

