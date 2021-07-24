Monday declared FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as system moves closer to Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking an area of weak low pressure located off the coast of Florida that could impact the state.

That's why the FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Monday a Storm Alert Day.

"Earlier this afternoon and evening, an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigated the low pressure system off the east coast of Florida and found a well-defined center of circulation about 185 miles east of Cape Canaveral," the National Hurricane Center. "However, the system still lacks organized shower and thunderstorm activity near its center and therefore has not met the criteria to be designated as a tropical depression."

The NHC says a tropical depression could still form overnight or on Sunday while the low moves generally westward at 5 to 10 mph toward the east coast of Florida.

"Another Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Sunday morning, if necessary."

Chances of formation have lowered to 50-percent over the next 2 days.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said most models take it into Florida late Sunday night, with the moisture increasing Monday.

Garner said the impacts could be fairly minor as far as a tropical system goes, but there could be some spotty flooding and thunderstorms on Monday.

Rain chances increase on Sunday and into early next week as the low-pressure system is forecast to move over the peninsula.

