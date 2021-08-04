NHC: Tropics show signs of life with 3 systems in the Atlantic

We went from nothing to something real quick out in the tropics! Three areas are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center and the FOX 35 Storm Team.

The first area stands only a 10% chance of development over the next few days. It's located near the Cape Verde Islands. Little if any movement with this wave over the coming days.

Area #2 is tied to an area of showers and storms moving off of Africa and into the Atlantic late this week. The 5-day outlook on this feature stands at 30% as it rides in a general westerly motion across the Tropical Atlantic.

Feature #3 is a tropical wave that's approaching the Islands of the Eastern Caribbean. This wave stands a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves to the west/northwest.

It's not surprising that the tropics are springing to life! September 10th marks the peak of the season and we're well on our way.

Atmospheric conditions will continue to become more favorable for tropical development over the coming weeks. Now is a good time to review your hurricane/storm plan for you and your family.

Make sure you are well stocked with everything you will need should we experience a storm here in Florida.

