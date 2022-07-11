Orlando Weather Forecast: Prepare for more heat and storms Monday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns: Hot and muggy weather continues on this Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, upper 80s to near 90 along the beaches. Feels-like temperatures from 102°-105.°

The onset of storms will be earlier today, starting this morning along the Gulf coast, moving to the Orlando metro by 2pm, arriving in Brevard County by 4pm and storm coverage decreases by 7pm. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns, which are quite typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions today looks similar to days past. Highs near 92° during the afternoon with mixed skies. Isolated storms after 2pm. Lightning remains the primary concern in some of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Mostly sunny skies prevail in the morning and early afternoon hours. Surf is in the 1-2' range. The rip current risk is moderate , make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Temperatures will reach the low-90s today

thanks to a southwesterly flow. Storms are on the rise this afternoon/evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our daily afternoon storm chances pick up once again early next week and again by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s through the extended forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days with a high of 95 degrees. Feels like temperatures remain in the triple digits for at least the next five days.

In the tropics over the next 5 days: Watching for tropical development along the Gulf South, odds of development now stand at 30%.