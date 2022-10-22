Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful stretch of weather continues in Central Florida

Today's high: 81 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Rain: NONE

Main weather concerns:

Our fantastic stretch of weather continues this weekend! Mostly sunny skies will dominate with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. Rain chances are low through the end of the weekend. The only rain chance could be along the coast due to offshore showers nearby. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s near Orlando and the surrounding areas.

BEACHES:

It will continue to be breezy at the beaches thanks to a north wind. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with high temps in the 70s. Rip current risk remains low from the Cape to the south, but higher to the north. Surf is around 3 to 4'. Make sure leto swim near an open lifeguard stand.

A system offshore could lead to more showers and storms out at sea so boaters should watch for isolated activity.

THEME PARKS:

We have a great weather weekend at the attractions and local theme parks. Sunshine will dominate with comfortable temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Dry conditions are expected all day and all weekend long. Enjoy this beautiful weather and don't forget your sunscreen.

OUTLOOK:

A pattern change will bring winds back to the west which will warm us up over the next week. Highs should return to the 80s for many areas with lows in the 60s. Dry air remains which will keep our rain chances low and sunshine high.

TROPICS:

Only one disturbance right now in the tropics out in the middle of the Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Impacts to Florida are unlikely if anything were to form. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics.