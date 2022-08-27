Orlando Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, numerous storms expected this weekend

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain: 90% chance PM Storms

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS

A very active weather pattern this weekend with lots of tropical moisture to work with. Numerous showers and storms are expected by this afternoon with activity possible through the late evening hours.

Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best coverage will be along and west of I-95.

BEACHES

There will be a 70% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches primarily by mid-afternoon. Rain chances continue growing to 60%+ going deeper into the PM.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents. It should be mentioned that waterspouts will be possible through the morning. Surf at 1-2 ft, around knee high all weekend. Lightning will be a possible danger should storms drift back towards the coast in the late afternoon and early evening. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

THEME PARKS

Hot and humid conditions with numerous afternoon storms. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Plan for rain delays on fireworks and

outdoor activities. The best chance for rain is between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Rain chances remain high into next week. Localized flooding is possible. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is currently watching TWO tropical waves: one in the Caribbean and another farther out in the Atlantic. Both could develop next week as they track to the west. No threat to Florida at the moment, but the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to watch long-range models.

Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season on Sept. 10,. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP.