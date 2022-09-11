Orlando Weather Forecast: Stormy weather likely late Sunday afternoon

Today's high: 94 degrees

Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Rain: 60% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns: A bit of a different set-up today, but the same result: hot and stormy weather. Storms will develop over western parts of Florida and then track our way by late in the afternoon. Stronger storms could produce damaging winds and cause flooding in localized areas.

The best coverage of storms will be in the late afternoon to evening hours. This will be one of those days that storms linger well after sunset. Rain coverage will peak at 60-70% today.

Main risks will be frequent lightning, flooding, and damaging winds. Temperatures will also be sweltering with heat index values in the 102-106 range this afternoon. Stay cool!

BEACHES

All in all, not a bad idea to head to the beach today — at least if you stay out of the water. Storm chances will be limited through the afternoon and not rise until dinner time. However, beach visitors and residents alike should be well aware of the high rip current risk thanks to the remnants of Earl. Surf is in the 3-4' range.

THEME PARKS

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c.

The best chance for rain is between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

No dramatic changes this week with more daily storm chances and plenty of tropical air. Even higher storm chances are possible later in the week with a sinking front expected to linger near Florida.

TROPICS

Hurricane Earl has dissipated in the North Atlantic. Elsewhere, a tropical wave located off the West African coast has a 20% chance of development this week. In other words, no threat to Florida right now.

We are now technically in the back half of the hurricane season, but still plenty more to go! Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.