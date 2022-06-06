Orlando weather: Hot, humid day with storms possible Monday afternoon

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees



Main weather concerns: Hot and humid conditions will be the name o' the weather game on this Monday. Inland highs park in the low-mid 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees before storms develop. The beaches hit near the mid-upper 80s. Rain chances could start around 12 p.m. closer to the beaches as the seabreeze develops. After that, rain chances will migrate inland, west of I-95. Chances really get going after 2-3 p.m. with thunderstorms becoming common, scattered throughout the area. Rain chances peak near 60-70%. Heavy rain, lighting and gusty winds will be the main hazards.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Monday brings early sun to the theme parks. Rain is possible throughout the afternoon, really ramping up around 3pm with chances holding steady through the early evening. Lots of lightning and heavy downpours will be the main hazards.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Monday brings decent beach conditions early. Rain chances rising after 12pm or so. Lightning will be the main hazard. Surf is in the 2-3' range as some swell from distant ALEX courses into the coastal waters. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.



LOOKING AHEAD: Expect more of the same weather for much of the week. Hot and humid with highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s.

Daily rain chances will ebb and flow through the week and will remain dependent on local moisture sources and seabreeze developments.

The tropics remain quiet over the next 5 days, tropical storm development is NOT EXPECTED!