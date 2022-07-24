Great beach day weather Sunday in Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns: With an east coast seabreeze in full effect today, highs climb back into the low to mid 90s today with a chance of a few afternoon storms. Expect hot low-mid 90s inland. Any storm that occurs will be brief with most activity pushing to the other coast by late afternoon. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the norm in any stronger storms. Rain chances will hold in the 30-40% range.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Not much change at the theme parks today. More big heat with highs topping out in the mid 90s. It will feel like it's close to 100 so stay hydrated! A few storms may roll through between 2-4 PM.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Out at the beach, the forecast looks great! Rain chances will be mostly limited with an onshore flow. Highs near 90 and developing ocean breeze. Rain chances are quite low, maxing out at 20%, most stay warm n' dry. Surf remains around 2' in a dribble of Southeast swell. Still, watch for rip current.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will rise early this week thanks to higher moisture levels returning. It will settle some later in the week. The tropics are quiet with storm formation not expected for the next 5 days.