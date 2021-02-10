Possible wet weekend could throw a wrench in the Daytona 500

article

The Daytona 500 is this Sunday, but it looks like some rain could possibly affect the race.

Most of our fronts this winter have sent in quite a bit of chilly air. This next system won't be following that general theme.

It's a wetter weather maker in what looks to be a potential super soaker for the coming weekend.

Most forecast models show the front slowing down, even stalling across the Florida Peninsula for a couple of days.

All the while, southerly winds will blow into the southern edge of the front. This is the perfect recipe to generate some rather substantial rainfall, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

The risk of a few storms will also be in the cards, we're monitoring for the possibility of some of the storms becoming strong.

Sunday is a big day with of course Valentine's Day and the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 over at the International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

Race time is slated for 2:30 p.m. but, like in years past, rain chances look high. It's something to keep an eye on as we draw closer to the weekend.

