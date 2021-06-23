Front, tropical moisture keeps rain and storms over Central Florida

Just when you thought you could maybe put away the umbrellas, here comes more rain!

Looks like another soggy afternoon across Central Florida and for many, it will be stormy yet again. A front located to our north and a high accumulation of tropical moisture is driving rain chances.

Ironically, areas north of the front are much drier with some beautiful weather starting across Georgia, all the way north to Chicago, Illinois. Hardly the case around Central Florida.

Here's a look at a rainfall forecast timeline for Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Much of the rain will start around 2 p.m. or shortly thereafter. Expect scattered showers and storms during this time. Areas of heavy rain and a little cloud-to-ground lightning will be around. It's during this time that you should become weather aware because the stormy weather is only beginning.

Coverage and intensity of storms will be increasing as we head into the evening commute. Rain will become quite heavy and lightning strikes more numerous. Some of the storms during this time will also have the opportunity to generate some rather speedy wind gusts as well.

Heading into the 6 to 7 p.m. time frame, storms continue firing up with emphasis around the I-4 corridor and along the Florida Turnpike.

Watch for flooding in low-lying areas: This has been an issue in many areas over the last few evenings. If you're unsure of water depth on a flooded street, turn around and don't drown!

By late evening, storms will begin to lose their punch with some of the forecast models focusing the remains over the western peninsula and the I-75 corridor.

Conditions will be quite warm and muggy late evening.

Forecast models are also showing some considerable rain accumulations, adding to our recent increases in the rain bucket. Looking ahead over the next several days, rain chances will stay rather plump with only limited drier air sneaking into Florida at times.

