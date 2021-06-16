It's here! Saharan dust moving into Florida

article

It's here!

The Saharan Air layer or "dust cloud" is moving into the Southern portion of Florida as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The skies will be orange and hazy over Florida by late week and stay that way through Saturday according to the latest forecast models.

"The only thing preventing Floridians from seeing this colorful sky phenom is all of the clouds and high rain chances that have been the norm as of late" says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "When this happened last year, the end result was fantastic and pleasing to everyone from local photographers to those of us working in the weather community."

Perhaps if rain chances wrap up a little earlier on Wednesday, a few areas could possibly see a little bit of the sunset as skies part and those beautiful colors show up.

The latest satellite scans reveal a literal freight train of dusty air from Florida all the way to the islands of the Caribbean, Eastward to the Western side of Africa. High pressure over the Atlantic and its "clockwise" flow of air will blow over the Atlantic and towards Florida and the Southeast U.S. in the coming days.

This should keep the dust in the region through at least Saturday. It's during this time that rain chances fall to 30% and that means less cloud cover at the end of the day. This should bring somewhat clearer skies and a better opportunity to see the vivid colors as the dust interacts with our sunrise and sunsets.

