Scorching hot! Heat index to reach triple digits in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It'll be another hot, uncomfortably humid day in Central Florida.
Expect above-average temperatures, with below-average rain chances.
Drier air in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere means a 10-20% chance for rain along the coast, with a 30% chance further inland.
The best chance for storms will be late in the afternoon/early evening.
High temperatures will hit the low-90s along the coast, mid-90s inland, with a few spots hitting 97 degrees.
The heat index or "feels-like" temperature will approach 105 in most spots.
There is a heat advisory in effect for Marion, Sumter, Flagler, Alachua, and Putnam counties.
Overnight it will be muggy with mid-and-upper 70s under mostly clear skies.
