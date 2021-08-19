Scorching hot! Heat index to reach triple digits in Central Florida

It'll be another hot, uncomfortably humid day in Central Florida.

Expect above-average temperatures, with below-average rain chances.

Drier air in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere means a 10-20% chance for rain along the coast, with a 30% chance further inland.

The best chance for storms will be late in the afternoon/early evening.

High temperatures will hit the low-90s along the coast, mid-90s inland, with a few spots hitting 97 degrees.

The heat index or "feels-like" temperature will approach 105 in most spots.

There is a heat advisory in effect for Marion, Sumter, Flagler, Alachua, and Putnam counties.

Overnight it will be muggy with mid-and-upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

