Spring Break forecast: 80s all weekend but watch out for dangerous rip currents

By Kristin Giannas
Published 
Weather Forecast: March 12, 2021

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas has your forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be a sunny and pleasant end to the week across Central Florida as spring breakers head to the Sunshine State.

After a cool start, expect solid upper 70s along the coast, with temperatures around 81 degrees further inland. 

There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents at all beaches through Saturday night.

Dry conditions continue this weekend, as high pressure parks itself over the western Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

high-pressure.png

Veering winds will mean warmer temperatures by Sunday, with highs reaching the low 80s along the coast, and mid-80s inland.

3-days.png

By mid-week next week, the warmest temperatures are expected across the interior, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

7-days.png

The next best chance for rain is on Thursday, (30-40% coverage) as a cold front approaches the state.