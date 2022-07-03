Live radar: Track strong storms moving through your Central Florida neighborhood

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns: Warm and humid conditions to kick off the second half of the weekend. Isolated storms start in the early afternoon and become more widespread by 2 p.m. Most of the storm stays to the east of I-4. The main threat will be wind gusts of over 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Get to the parks early for some sunshine! Isolated to scattered showers in the early afternoon. After 2 p.m., there will be heavy rainfall around the attractions. Temperatures will tap out at 91 degrees. A typical summer day here in Central Florida. The rain will clear out just in time for the nightly fireworks!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach goers stay weather aware this Sunday. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower in the morning. After 3 p.m., shower chances increase and so do the thunderstorm chances. Brevard County will see numerous storms, with frequent lightning. The surf will be around 2 ft and there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. If swimming, make sure to swim close to a lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD: A typical summertime pattern for the rest of the week, featuring temperatures in the low 90s and afternoon showers and storms each day. Given the humidity, the temperature today will feel like 98 degrees in Orlando. For the fourth of July rain chances will come in the afternoon and be scattered in nature. Luckily, the rain will clear out just in time for fireworks! Download the FOX 35 Storm Team app to take the radar on the go!