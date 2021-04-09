Strong storms possible across Central Florida this weekend

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping an eye on a system moving through the Southern States that could bring some severe weather to parts of Florida.

First off, Central Florida weather is looking fabulous on this Friday!

Expect plenty of sunshine and toasty afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. The beaches will certainly be the place to be today.

Expect highs on the sand to hit the lower 80s with a fresh Atlantic seabreeze developing generally after 12 p.m. or so. Don't forget that sunblock! The UV index forecast hangs around a "9" today and that's in the high range.

Saturday looks just as nice, though you'll likely notice the increasing breezes from the South and hotter PM temps closer to the 90-degrees inland, mid-80s along the beaches.

Clouds will increase late in the day as a storm system across the deep South finally begins moving into the Florida Panhandle.

Rain chances during Saturday afternoon will be confined to Northern Florida, closer to Orlando, conditions stay dry until Saturday night.

The system moving through the Southern States will bring a moderate to enhanced severe weather risk to the Northern Gulf States on Friday.

A slight risk of severe storms will extend out to the East into Georgia and West into areas around Houston and Dallas.

Saturday brings the severe threat into the Western Florida Panhandle as the front and its associated energy start moving to the East.

A slight risk of a severe storm sets up across the I-10 corridor. A marginal risk of a severe storm will be possible over the Big Bend Region and possibly North Central areas South of I-10 by the late afternoon/evening hours.

The strongest storm potential will move into Central Florida potentially by Sunday morning.

Forecast modeling shows areas of heavy rainfall and some stronger thunderstorms. In fact, Sunday may offer up a few waves of passing heavy rain and lightning storms. A marginal risk of severe storms will be moving into Central Florida overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Isolated damaging wind gusts and possible hail could accompany some of the stronger storms.

