Sunny, warm day for Central Florida after foggy start

Central Florida drivers ran into thick fog during the morning commute, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory on Tuesday.

Very low visibility had traffic slowed at times. The advisory was lifted at 10 a.m.

Expect a very warm day today. Highs will soar into the lower 80s in many locations, skies will be mixed with sun and clouds.

A weak pocket of weather energy will skirt to our North today. This will drive the local rain chances by this afternoon. Around Orlando and the surrounding area, rain chances will hang in the 20% or less range.

All the while, Northern Florida will see greater coverage at 50% after 1 p.m. Heavy downpours and isolated lightning will both be possible. Strong to severe storms are not in the cards today.

